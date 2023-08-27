“Cold” Front arrives today and brings back rain but not so much of a cool down

We’ve been dealing with record-breaking and downright brutal heat across Central Texas these past few days. Record highs were broken on Thursday, Friday, and again on Saturday. Saturday’s official high was 107° which breaks the old record high of 105° set back in 2011. We have another day of scorching hot temperatures today, but there is a change heading our way too. Before the change arrives, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9PM. The change is a cold front that’s set to move into Central Texas throughout the day. Temperatures will still be very hot across Central Texas on Sunday despite having a front move in. The morning starts out with temperatures around 77° to 84° with highs climbing to 100° to 106°. As the cold front moves south - Rain chances increase across Central Texas. Coverage of rain looks best for areas south of HWY 84 during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain with this front, so those that do, count yourself lucky. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, lighting, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. Left over boundaries from Sunday’s activity and the frontal boundary to our south - Could lead to another round of scattered showers and storms on Monday.

Another push of “cooler” air arrives Sunday night into Monday. This push of cooler air will help bring our temperatures back down closer to where they should be for this time of the year - Which is around the mid 90s. Now I know this isn’t by any means cool… But it will feel a lot better than the excessive and just disrespectful heat that we’ve been dealing with over the summer. Highs starting Monday and continuing through Thursday look to be around the mid to upper 90s across Central Texas. Mornings are also going to be much cooler too, down into the upper 60s and low 70s. Throughout the work week you can expect temperatures to slowly warm up by a degree each day and models are indicating that the heat dome will begin to head back our way and allow our temperatures to warm back into the low 100s by the end of next week and into the weekend. Sadly after Sunday and Monday’s scattered rain chances - We say goodbye to rain for the rest of the work week and possibly into the weekend too.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 53 8th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 54 days (2018) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 25 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 56 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 56 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 25, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 71 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 56 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 26th

