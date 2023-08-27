Advertise
Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to WAVE.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

WAVE News spoke to the mother of the victim, who identified him as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.

The mother said Bethel is a father and has a 10-year-old daughter.

Terrance Bethel, 37
Terrance Bethel, 37(Family Picture)

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition. The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

