A man and neighbor arrested after failed attempt to frame the man’s wife for stealing a vehicle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Freestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man and his neighbor who attempted to frame the man’s wife for stealing a vehicle by making a fraudulent bill of sale.

On August 26, deputies responded to a home between Fairfield and Teague for a reported robbery.

When the deputies arrived, they found a woman and learned that she was allowed to be at the home.

The woman was a victim of a family violence assault case and was attempting to get her belongings after her husband was arrested on the family violence charges, according to FCSO.

Deputies found that the woman appeared to be in possession of a vehicle reported stolen by a neighbor.

Deputies questioned the woman and she claimed she owned the vehicle, and it wasn’t stolen.

Confused by the situation, deputies decided to re-interview the neighbor that reported the vehicle stolen.

During the interview, the neighbor provided deputies the title and a hand-written bill of sale for the vehicle, however deputies noticed the documents had different signatures.

An investigation was done and found that the woman’s husband had made a fraudulent bill of sale and had the neighbor sign the title to falsely show the neighbor had bought the vehicle.

The plan included the neighbor reporting the vehicle as stolen in an attempt to get the wife arrested.

Through the investigation, deputies were able to get arrest warrants for the husband and neighbor.

The husband was already in jail for the assault/family violence.

Both have been charged with false alarm or report to authorities and the husband has been charged with forgery to defraud of harm another.

