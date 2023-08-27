Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Nice to finally see some rain!

More seasonable temperatures return for the upcoming work week
By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through Central Texas today, thanks to a cold front working through our area. For many of us we haven’t seen rain in 56+ days!! The rain chances will gradually go down as we head into the evening hours. Most of us should be rain-free Monday, but wee will get to enjoy some “less hot” weather thanks to this cold front. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. It does look like the high pressure will build back in towards the end of the workweek, and that will likely push temperature back over 100°.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
CURRENT STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023)		538thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 54 days (2018)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter252ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023		561st
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 56 days
(Jul 2 - Aug 25, 2023)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023		712nd
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)1810thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 56 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th
With 1998		Spot 1: 44 days
(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (193)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 26th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
American Plant Food Corporation plant fire contained as crews work to clear smolder in Bartlett

Latest News

fastcast downpour clark roofing
“Cold” Front arrives today and brings back rain but not so much of a cool down
fastcast american flag clark roofing
“Cold” Front arrives Sunday and brings back rain but not so much of a cool down
FastCast
Scorcher of a Weekend, but with a chance for rain
fastcast football game clark roofing
Last weekend of August is a scorcher