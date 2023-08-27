Nice to finally see some rain!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through Central Texas today, thanks to a cold front working through our area. For many of us we haven’t seen rain in 56+ days!! The rain chances will gradually go down as we head into the evening hours. Most of us should be rain-free Monday, but wee will get to enjoy some “less hot” weather thanks to this cold front. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. It does look like the high pressure will build back in towards the end of the workweek, and that will likely push temperature back over 100°.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 53 8th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 54 days (2018) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 25 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 56 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 56 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 25, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 71 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 56 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (193) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 26th

