Nice to finally see some rain!
More seasonable temperatures return for the upcoming work week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through Central Texas today, thanks to a cold front working through our area. For many of us we haven’t seen rain in 56+ days!! The rain chances will gradually go down as we head into the evening hours. Most of us should be rain-free Monday, but wee will get to enjoy some “less hot” weather thanks to this cold front. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. It does look like the high pressure will build back in towards the end of the workweek, and that will likely push temperature back over 100°.
|Top 10 Lists
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
CURRENT STREAK: 11 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023)
|53
|8th
|Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 54 days (2018)
|Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter
|25
|2nd
|Spot 1: 32 days (2011)
|Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023
|56
|1st
*Streak is Ongoing
|Spot 1: 56 days
(Jul 2 - Aug 25, 2023)
|Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023
|71
|2nd
*Streak is Ongoing
|Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
|Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)
|18
|10th
|Spot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)
*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 56 days which is the most out of any year on record.
|Record Streaks that Ended
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023
|29
|Tied 5th
With 1998
|Spot 1: 44 days
(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
|Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023
|12
|4th
|Spot 1: 15 days (193)
|Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures
|6
|August 9th - 14th, 2023
- Charts updated on August 26th
