Second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet held this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet is being held this weekend at the Baylor Football stadium.

The event will have anything from vintage car parts to completely restored cars.

There is also a car corral for people to show off their car or put it up for sale. It is $30 per spot or $40 for two spots.

There is no admission fee and parking is free. Concessions will be available too.

