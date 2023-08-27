Advertise
Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with Kimball Bend Fire in Bosque County

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the Kimball Bend Fire in Bosque County.

It is estimated to be 100 acres and currently is 30 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped and night patrols will check for hotspots overnight.

Highway 174 is open, but traffic will remain slow with occasional delays as equipment is moved across the highway, according to Bosque County Office of Emergency Management.

Texas A&M Forest Service ask people to find an alternate route at this time.

