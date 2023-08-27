Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Collections at Baylor University celebrates 100 years

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Collection in the Carol Library at Baylor University celebrates 100 years this month.

The collection was officially established on June 12, 1923, but Baylor University celebrates 100 years later with the community.

The collection is the largest privately held assortment of Texas history in the state.

A public showing and lecture were held by the university to provide context to the maps and writing they have collected over the years.

Anyone interested in learning more can read KWTX News 10 Gordan Collier’s story here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet held this weekend
Second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet held this weekend
Killeen police keep road closed after fire is contained
Wreaths for Vets kicks off awareness ride
Second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet held this weekend
Second annual Waco Automotive Swap Meet held this weekend