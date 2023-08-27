Advertise
Two murder trials set to begin at the McLennan County Courthouse Monday

Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, (left) and Daezion Watkins 18, were indicted for capital murder in...
Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, (left) and Daezion Watkins 18, were indicted for capital murder in the Sept. 10, 2019 shooting of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, who was found lying dead in the street next to Oakwood Cemetery in South Waco. (Jail photos)(Jail photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two murder trials are set to kick off Monday at the McLennan County Courthouse.

Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, is charged with murder in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the Sept. 10, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul.

Craven, who was 17 at the time McPhaul was killed, initially was indicted for capital murder in the incident. However, prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Christi Hunting Horse filed a motion last week to amend the indictment and proceed on the lesser charge of murder.

Marcus Dee Scott, 44, is set to stand trial in 19th State District Court on a murder charge in the Feb. 4, 2016, beating and strangulation death of Unekeyia (Nikki) Shanta Walker, 29.

Craven, represented by Waco attorney Abel Reyna, is charged with killing McPhaul, who was found lying in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street near Oakwood Cemetery after neighbors heard gunfire, Waco police reported.

Arrest records and search warrant affidavits tie Craven to a local Waco gang or clique. The records allege that Craven tried to rob McPhaul, who had been kicked out of the gang and reportedly was unable to pay back the gang for drugs he was accused of using instead of selling.

Police allege in arrest documents that Craven and McPhaul had been talking via social media about the pair trying to “hit some licks,” or commit robberies. Craven arranged to pick up McPhaul at the New Road Inn, and later that afternoon, a witness heard gunshots near Oakwood and reported seeing a white Toyota pickup leave the area, an affidavit states.

A few days later, a truck matching the description of the Toyota was found crashed and was “full of firearms,” according to records filed in the case. Police reported Craven was mad and shot McPhaul multiple times. Evidence gathered through social media, area surveillance video and other locations tied Craven to the truck seen leaving the area of the murder, arrest affidavits allege.

Scott, who has been blinded by glaucoma since his arrest, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in Walker’s death in February 2020. He regained his competency through hospitalizations and treatment, and an evaluation last month by Waco psychologist Lee Carter found him to be competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the offense.

Walker came home to find Walker sitting on her front porch two days before her body was found in a car outside her home on North 15th Street, according to arrest records. She called a relative to drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue. After he got home, Scott made harassing statements and sent text messages to Walker, who decided to spend the night with a relative, arrest records state.

Walker left the relative’s home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw her alive again, according to arrest affidavits.

A relative found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house. The left leg of her jeans was ripped off, and officers noted she was “stuffed in the driver’s seat” in an “unnatural” position.

Scott, who remains jailed, is represented by Waco attorney Melanie Walker. He is charged as a habitual offender because of felony convictions in 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity and in 1998 for aggravated assault. If convicted as a habitual offender, the minimum sentence he faces increases from five years to 25 years.

