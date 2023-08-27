Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container

The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention. (SARAH LINDGREN via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS FORK, Pa. (CNN) - A Pennsylvania woman was in the right place at the right time when she came to the rescue of a bear cub.

Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving through Cross Fork last weekend when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic container on its head. She says she actually thought it was dead when she first saw it.

It took Lindgren about 10 seconds to free the cub, which eventually climbed into a tree.

Lindgren says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention.

She didn’t see a mother bear around. However, she believes the cub is roughly 8 months old, which means it is old enough to survive on its own.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
American Plant Food Corporation plant fire contained as crews work to clear smolder in Bartlett

Latest News

The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have...
VIDEO: Park manager rescues bear cub with plastic container stuck on its head
Thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev....
Civil rights activist speaks for March on Washington anniversary
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
23 US Marines injured, some critically, in aircraft crash in Australia, officials say
A shooting during a White Sox game is raising questions about security at the ballpark and what...
2 women injured in shooting during Chicago White Sox game