Your bone marrow, blood stem cell donation could save 13-year-old cancer patient

(CBS News Texas)
By OLIVIA LEACH and CBS Texas Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - 13-year-old Pike Peterson got the news his cancer is in remission as he was sharing his story with CBS News Texas. But, he’s still not out of the woods.

Pike was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia. He’s looking for bone marrow and blood stem cell donors for himself, and others.

“I mean it’s not only me that’s getting a donor there can be so many people around the world that’s getting a donor from my drive and that is just something to be really thankful for,” he said.

The Park Cities Baptist Church and Earl Young’s Team are partnering to register potential donors for Pike and others who are suffering from 70 different diseases.

To get swabbed to register as a donor you can head to the Get Typed for Pike Bone Marrow/Blood Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive at the Park Cities Baptist Church (Activities Building) at 3933 Northwest Parkway in Dallas on Sunday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You must be in good health and be between 18-55 years of age.

For people who live outside of the DFW area who would like to sign up you can order a FREE at-home kit at: www.dkms.org/GetTypedForPike.

