Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Affidavit: Killeen victim shot as suspect stated he ‘would not fight a woman’ in July 30 shooting

Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection the death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24, on July 30 in Killeen.

Gilbert was arrested on Aug. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Copperas Cove and is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Prior to the shooting, Gilbert was having an argument with a woman in the 3300 block of E. Rancier who then proceeded to spit on him, according to witnesses who knew him as “Reaper”, states the affidavit.

“Reaper then engaged Solomon, who was with the female, in an argument because he stated he would not fight a woman. Reaper took a firearm from another person standing nearby and fired several shots at Solomon,” said the affidavit.

Paramedics transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he died due to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

During the investigation, police found eight 9-millimeter shell casings in the area where the shooting occurred and were able to examine surveillance video from the apartment.

The video showed a group of people standing outside a first-floor unit and another group on the landing halfway up the stairs, states the affidavit. A person was seen standing on the first floor shooting several shots at the victim who was on the landing.

Police were then told of Gilbert being “Reaper” and were able to get a phone number for him, which then was traced back to Gilbert.

A photograph of the suspect was included in a photographic lineup with photos of five other unrelated individuals, which was selected by two witnesses, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
Waco police chase
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase down interstate has been identified
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Vicky Keahey says while it’s illegal to own, breed, and sell these animals in most big Texas...
North Texas police discover a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property
Vicky Keahey says while it’s illegal to own, breed, and sell these animals in most big Texas...
North Texas police discover a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property
Southbound I-35 near 304
Temple Police identify victim in accident on I-35 S near Buc-ees Friday
The commission says the vessel was from the US Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation.
Drought levels in the Neches River reveal a World War I shipwreck