Affidavit: Killeen victim shot as suspect stated he ‘would not fight a woman’ in July 30 shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection the death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24, on July 30 in Killeen.

Gilbert was arrested on Aug. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Copperas Cove and is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail.

Prior to the shooting, Gilbert was having an argument with a woman in the 3300 block of E. Rancier who then proceeded to spit on him, according to witnesses who knew him as “Reaper”, states the affidavit.

“Reaper then engaged Solomon, who was with the female, in an argument because he stated he would not fight a woman. Reaper took a firearm from another person standing nearby and fired several shots at Solomon,” said the affidavit.

Paramedics transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he died due to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

During the investigation, police found eight 9-millimeter shell casings in the area where the shooting occurred and were able to examine surveillance video from the apartment.

The video showed a group of people standing outside a first-floor unit and another group on the landing halfway up the stairs, states the affidavit. A person was seen standing on the first floor shooting several shots at the victim who was on the landing.

Police were then told of Gilbert being “Reaper” and were able to get a phone number for him, which then was traced back to Gilbert.

A photograph of the suspect was included in a photographic lineup with photos of five other unrelated individuals, which was selected by two witnesses, according to police.

