City of Nolanville says eminent domain an option as it seeks to acquire firehouse used by Central Bell Fire & Rescue

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Nolanville recently decided to part ways with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue (CBCFR), and it is now working to acquire full legal title to the firehouse located at 84 N Main Street to consolidate its own emergency response efforts.

“Efforts are being made to acquire the title through a purchase agreed to by both parties, but the City can use Eminent Domain if that fails,” the City wrote in a news release, “Eminent Domain ... is a tool available for Public Safety needs such as those which exist in this case.”

The fire station was initially established after the Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department purchased the property from BNSF Railway. In 2010, the Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department became Central Bell County Fire & Rescue and continued to provide fire protection and EMS services to area residents, including those in the City of Nolanville.

The City said it helped establish the fire station building using public funds and an internal workforce. “The City has invested in property improvements to meet public safety needs, such as in 2018, coordinating funding and assistance from TxDOT to reconstruct the parking lot to reduce damage to fire response equipment and for public parking,” the City said.

As of October 1, 2023, Central Bell County Fire & Rescue will no longer provide fire and EMS services within the City of Nolanville. It is expected to continue providing fire and EMS services to residents in other areas of the county from its newly-acquired fire station near the Three Creeks Subdivision, the City of Nolanville said.

The plan is for the new Nolanville Fire Department to operate from the current Fire House at 84 N Main Street because it has been “determined to be the best possible location due to access to major roads and response times.”

An “already established building to which the City has contributed to over the years will help cut down initial overhead start-up costs and offset any delays that would otherwise occur while waiting to complete a new building,” the City said, “We aim to provide the shortest response time and the most reliable services for our residents and those who travel through Nolanville daily. “

The City said acquisition through Eminent Domain will empower Nolanville to “repurpose the existing firehouse” and is a “proactive step towards bolstering emergency response capabilities and better safeguarding the community’s interests.”

The City of Nolanville on Aug. 4 announced it was making plans to create its new fire department due to “significant challenges” with services provided by the county volunteer fire department, and also due to “rising costs of medical transfers.”

On Aug. 7, the City told KWTX it had already hired its new fire chief, Robert Cunningham, who will lead the its new fire department and 20 paid part-time firefighters.

