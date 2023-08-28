Drought levels in the Neches River reveal a World War I shipwreck

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - A hidden shipwreck from World War I has been revealed at the bottom of a Texas river thanks to low rainfall and a summer heat wave.

The wreck in the Neches River was found last week by a man skiing in the area.

The Texas Historical Commission says they have known about the location of the shipwreck since surveys in the 2000s.

The commission says the vessel was from the US Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation.

The commission also says there are nearly 40 wooden-hulled vessels from the EFC in East Texas rivers. That makes it one of the largest collections of World War I vessel abandonment sites in the US.

If you happen to come across a shipwreck, you should leave it alone because many sites are protected under federal and state law.

