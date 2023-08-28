Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
American Plant Food Corporation plant fire contained as crews work to clear smolder in Bartlett

Latest News

FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time...
Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue assists with two large fires over weekend
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville shooting vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station...
Military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base