Firefighters battling house fire in Waco

Firefighters on Monday afternoon were battling a house fire in the 300 block of Bluebonnet...
Firefighters on Monday afternoon were battling a house fire in the 300 block of Bluebonnet Circle.(Waco Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon were battling a house fire in the 300 block of Bluebonnet Circle.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was seen emanating from the house.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the fire department issued a second alarm for the fire.

The department wrote in a social media post that the heat was affecting its personnel at the scene.

No further information is available.

