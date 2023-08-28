Firefighters battling house fire in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon were battling a house fire in the 300 block of Bluebonnet Circle.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was seen emanating from the house.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the fire department issued a second alarm for the fire.

The department wrote in a social media post that the heat was affecting its personnel at the scene.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.