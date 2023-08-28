Man charged in 2019 sexual assault in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cristian Dominguez, 20, is charged with sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest after a woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault when they were both teenagers in 2019.

On Aug. 21, 2023, the accuser spoke with investigators and claimed Dominguez took her to a room in his residence on Nov. 12, 2019, and sexually assaulted her, an affidavit states. The woman was 14 years old at the time. Dominguez was 17.

The accuser told investigators Dominguez began touching her in a sexual manner and she asked him several times to stop, the document states. The man allegedly pushed her against a wall and proceeded to sexually assault her, per the affidavit.

Detectives scheduled an interview with Dominguez on Aug. 25, 2023, to get his side of the story. Dominguez reportedly failed to show up to the meeting, and when contacted by detectives, told them he forgot about their meeting, the affidavit states.

Dominguez further told a detective he had set up a separate appointment that day, but detective wrote in that affidavit that the appointment was not of an “urgent nature.”

Dominguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Aug. 25 on bonds totaling $36,500.

He is, however, being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would take him into custody if he bonds out of jail or if the charges are dismissed.

