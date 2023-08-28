Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man charged in 2019 sexual assault in Waco

Christian Dominguez
Christian Dominguez(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cristian Dominguez, 20, is charged with sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest after a woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault when they were both teenagers in 2019.

On Aug. 21, 2023, the accuser spoke with investigators and claimed Dominguez took her to a room in his residence on Nov. 12, 2019, and sexually assaulted her, an affidavit states. The woman was 14 years old at the time. Dominguez was 17.

The accuser told investigators Dominguez began touching her in a sexual manner and she asked him several times to stop, the document states. The man allegedly pushed her against a wall and proceeded to sexually assault her, per the affidavit.

Detectives scheduled an interview with Dominguez on Aug. 25, 2023, to get his side of the story. Dominguez reportedly failed to show up to the meeting, and when contacted by detectives, told them he forgot about their meeting, the affidavit states.

Dominguez further told a detective he had set up a separate appointment that day, but detective wrote in that affidavit that the appointment was not of an “urgent nature.”

Dominguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Aug. 25 on bonds totaling $36,500.

He is, however, being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would take him into custody if he bonds out of jail or if the charges are dismissed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
Waco police chase
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase down interstate has been identified
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
New brunch restaurant opens in Waco
New brunch restaurant finally opens in Waco
Thomas Wayne Schauer,42, was indicted Aug. 23 on charges of arson, a second-degree felony, that...
Temple arson suspect indicted in 2022 grass fire
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20
Affidavit: Killeen man ‘would not fight a woman’ so he fatally shot man with her instead