Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue assists with two large fires over weekend

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KWTX) - Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue assisted multiple other departments with two fires this weekend.

MPR Fire-Rescue says they assisted multiple fire departments, including firefighters from Killeen, Salado, Travis County STAR Flight and Ft. Cavasos Fire Department, on Saturday with a fire that threatened several neighborhoods.

MPR Fire-Rescue remained on the scene until the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department relieved them just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Early Sunday morning, at around 3:41 a.m., MPR Fire-Rescue responded to a large structure fire.

Already on the scene were firefighters from Belton, Central Bell Fire & Rescue, Harker Heights Fire Department and Sparta Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found the home with several outbuildings threatened by the fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire despite downed powerlines, large fuel load and water supply issues.

MPR Fire-Rescue says they are thankful the community was not affected by either of these fires and reminds residents to remain vigilant during drought conditions.

