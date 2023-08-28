New brunch restaurant finally opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Toasted Yolk Café, a brunch restaurant, officially opened its doors in downtown Waco Monday after anticipation grew following more than a month of delays.

“No, we’re getting there” is the response General Manager of the Waco location, Hans Gerner, said multiple times to people who called the restaurant asking if it was open yet.

He said the restaurant had to delay its grand opening many times due to city inspections.

“We kept having to delay our opening just for the couple of issues here or there that we had to rectify, and we finally got there,” he said.

Now, the franchise is serving its classic pancakes, eggs and mimosas all day seven days a week.

“One thing that we offer that a lot of the other brunch places around here don’t is a full bar over,“ he said. “We have it all in one place and an extensive menu and customer service.”

Gerner said, when deciding which city to build the next location, they noticed Waco did not have many brunch options, especially during the week.

“We serve lunch for breakfast or breakfast for lunch, so it’s brunch all day, every day,” Gerner said. “We have two other locations in Houston, and we just wanted to get away from all the big competition and find smaller towns with less competition, lower rent and things of that nature.”

Gerner also said they notice Waco’s recent economic growth and development and wanted to be a part of that.

“I love Waco to begin with,” he said. “It’s a beautiful little town. I like to see the growth and glad to be a part of that growth, but, boy, the weight is off my shoulders now that we’re finally here, and I’m just really happy to be here.”

Gerner said the location also features Waco’s historical landmarks and themes incorporated into murals throughout the restaurant.

“It glorifies the city of Waco and little bit of advertising for ourselves, but mostly it’s all about Waco,” he said. “If you look at our murals inside, they’re mostly about Waco as well...It’s a charming little town, and we wanted to highlight that charm in our décor.”

The franchise celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday and soft opening Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is now open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can join the waitlist before getting there to see wait times.

