North Texas police discover a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) - Police in Dallas made a wild discovery Friday, a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property.

The police were executing warrants in an ongoing animal-cruelty investigation when they found the tiger, who was seized from the property and is being evaluated by professionals. Authorities also found dogs, roosters and chickens.

While this may seem rare, the founder of In-Sync Exotics in Wylie says it happens more than you’d think.

“I mean we have three cats - three tigers - here right now that were seized from private property. Mini is one of them. We’ve been called for a jaguar. We get calls all the time,” said Vicky Keahey, In-Sync Exotics founder.

Vicky Keahey says while it’s illegal to own, breed, and sell these animals in most big Texas cities like Dallas, unfortunately, that doesn’t stop people.

“A lot of people want that feeling of being able to say that they have this powerful animal. It saddens me a lot that people don’t respect the animals,” said Keahey.

They’re often found in poor conditions, according to Keahey.

“They’re being fed canned dog food or canned cat food - that is not a good diet for them at all,” said the In-Sync Exotics founder

This wildlife rescue and sanctuary is trained to nurse these animals back to health, where recovery normally takes anywhere from about four to eight months.

Since most of these animals are born in captivity, they can’t be released back into the wild. So, they provide as comfortable an environment as possible.

“The people that breed and sell them illegally put them in a cage. All I am doing is trying to clean up their mess,” said Keahey.

As for the tiger found in Oak Cliff, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of Law Enforcement and Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting in the investigation.

The Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are also helping with the investigation.

Charges are pending.

