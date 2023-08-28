Advertise
Retro dance party featuring ‘The World’s Biggest Boom Box’ a huge success for Central Texas nonprofit

By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An event to raise money for a local nonprofit that helps families who have lost someone too soon, which unfortunately, usually involves the death of a child, was a huge success over the weekend.

Hundreds of people dressed in costumes of iconic characters from the 70s, 80s and 90s for the Retro Radio Event benefiting Archway of Hope.

The over-the-top party included what was dubbed “the world’s biggest boombox,” which was a handmade radio that covered the back wall of The Base at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Local DJ and musician Brian Brown played tunes from the top of the radio while MTV music videos and other pop culture videos from those decades, including Vanilla Ice, Richard Simmons, and Snoop Dog, played for partygoers on big screens.

There were even elevated dance floors. The three founders of REFITT, which started in Waco and is now a franchised national workout studio that uses dance to exercise, were on hand to help keep the dance floor packed.

Archway of Hope President Paul Allison said the event couldn’t have gone better.

“We had a great night Saturday night. There were lots of smiling faces. There was lots of dancing. There was lots of joy in the room. We just really appreciate all of our sponsors and all of our guests,” Allison said.

The audible auction raised tens of thousands of dollars at the event. The overall money raised is still being counted.

Allison said every dollar will go to helping provide hope for families through producing online documentaries that tell the story of peoples’ loss and then allow them to share with others how they survived.

Archway has also launched a podcast that includes conversations with a licensed counselor.

Allison said the Retro Radio event was such a huge success sponsors are already lining up for next year.

“We raised allot of money for a very worthy cause. We already have people in line for tables next year for sponsorships. Everybody wants to do this again and make it bigger and better. We are so thankful to our community, and we will see you all next year,” he said.

For more information or to donate go to archwayofhope.org.

