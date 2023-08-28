Temple arson suspect indicted in 2022 grass fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thomas Wayne Schauer, 42, was indicted Aug. 23 on charges of arson, a second-degree felony, that occurred July 26, 2022, along State Highway 317 in Temple, resulting in approximately $842.65 in property damage, court documents state.

Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a rapidly-moving 16-acre grass fire on July 26 on State Highway 317.

“The land was most grassland but a convenience store and one residence. The fire extended to the north and northwest of the convenience store parking lot and came within 20 feet of the residence and a propane tank,” the affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

According to the document, the convenience store employee told investigators that a man entered the store buying a drink and cigarettes before the fire, and the man appeared to be irritated and acting rudely.

Police obtained surveillance video which showed “a blue SUV arrive with the aforementioned male getting out of the passenger side. The male, later identified as Schauer, enters the store makes the purchase, and walks off past the vehicle and off the edge of the parking lot where it meets the grass to squat down.”

Investigators say that Schauer squatted down to the ground and then flames appeared where he was. The man stood up to stare at the fire briefly, police wrote in the affidavit.

Officers would then go to a residence where the suspect was believed to be living and located the SUV seen in the footage. Officers met with his mother, who allegedly told officers she didn’t know where he was, but later told investigators the vehicle was hers and that she was driving and confirmed it was her son.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, Schauer was freed from the Bell County Jail in January 2023 after posting a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.