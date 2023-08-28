Temple Police identify victim in accident on I-35 S near Buc-ees Friday

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident Friday morning in Temple.

Georgetown resident Kenneth Hyland, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 8:28 a.m. Aug. 25 to the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near exit 304.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the man was attempting to cross I-35 on foot, heading westbound.

The male successfully crossed northbound traffic but was struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross southbound traffic.

There were no signs of foul play as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

