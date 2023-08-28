We’re not as hot for a few days this week

Finally some rain!! It sure was a nice treat across Central Texas after an extremely long stretch without any rainfall. Our streak of 56 days without any rain and our 71 day streak without measurable rainfall finally came to a close Sunday. Unfortunately, after those rain chances yesterday, the faucet looks to shut off for most of us the rest of the week. There may be a stray shower or storm east of I-35 during the afternoon and evening hours today - But coverage looks to be much less than what we had in our area yesterday. Outside of those rain chances, look for partly cloudy skies with a breezy north wind. After record-breaking and just brutally hot temperatures late last work week and through the weekend - We finally begin to have “cooler” and “less hot” weather thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Highs this afternoon will be 94° to 99°. Now I know this isn’t by any means cool… But it will feel a lot better than the excessive and just disrespectful heat that we’ve been dealing with. Heading to work and school this morning temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 70s and it’s very muggy!

Morning’s for the rest of the work week remain very pleasant sitting down into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should remain more seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday as northeast winds continue - Which pumps in more seasonable and drier air. Highs those days look to stay in the mid 90s to around 100°. Fire Danger will remain critical with the breeze, dry air, and dry ground expected. Please use caution outdoors. There are signs that the high pressure system will begin to shift back towards Central Texas late this week and weekend, which will crank those temperatures up. We will likely begin to see temperatures back into triple digit territory Thursday right through Labor Day. In fact, we may even see temperatures get closer to that 105° mark sadly and there’s no rain heading our way either as that high remains in control. Enjoy this little less hot stretch we have for the next few days before the heat really cranks up later this week.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 12 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 54 Tied 7th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 55 days (2009) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (193) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 27th

