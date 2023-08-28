Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Amanda Lynn Wade, 37, has been identified as the passenger who died in the crash Friday on I-35 involving a motor home.

Waco Police Department officers arrived at the scene at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 25 on I-35 North.

Officers say an individual was driving the motor home northbound on I-35 when they lost control and hit a median near the exit at New Road.

Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

