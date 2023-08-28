Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Amanda Lynn Wade, 37, has been identified as the passenger who died in the crash Friday on I-35 involving a motor home.

Waco Police Department officers arrived at the scene at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 25 on I-35 North.

Officers say an individual was driving the motor home northbound on I-35 when they lost control and hit a median near the exit at New Road.

Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
Waco police chase
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase down interstate has been identified
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Tracking Idalia
Christian Dominguez
Man charged in 2019 sexual assault in Waco
New brunch restaurant opens in Waco
New brunch restaurant finally opens in Waco
Thomas Wayne Schauer,42, was indicted Aug. 23 on charges of arson, a second-degree felony, that...
Temple arson suspect indicted in 2022 grass fire