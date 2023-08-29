Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments impacted by wildfires

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - Volunteer Fire Departments across Central Texas have been battling wildfires nonstop over the summer, exhausting fire crews and their equipment.

“We’ve actually cycled through all four of our brush trucks,” McGregor Fire Department Lieutenant Chad Rivas said. “I think that’s the first time in quite a while.”

Many departments are seeing these same maintenance issues with brush trucks.

“We haven’t lost any vehicles, but we have had damage to vehicles from the multiple fires,” Mayor and Valley Mills Volunteer Firefighter, Ray Bickerstaff, said.

Elk Fire Volunteer Department has also seen rising costs because of repairs needed as well as Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department.

Elm Mott Volunteer Fire said this is the worst season they have seen in more than a decade.

“They just grow in these conditions,” Tom Klingensmith with Elm Mott Fire said. said. “They’ve been growing very quickly. They go from very small to very large and very fast, moving extremely quickly.”

These put a strain on equipment, especially because of the above-100 degree temperatures outside.

“These fires have become more problematic to suppress and control, so therefore you need more resources,” Elk Fire Department Chief, Mary Leathers, said.

With less hands on deck because of overall shortages with volunteers, resources are needed more than ever.

“Sometimes there’s delays in response, or we don’t have enough people,” she said. “So, once again, we’re calling on those mutual aid departments to come and help us.”

With the increased demand for assistance comes the increased demand to assist volunteer fire departments in neighboring communities. While departments want to help surrounding areas in keeping people and property safe, doing so does come with increased costs.

“We’re looking at the travel time outside of our district to the mutual aid departments is also adding to our fuel bill,” she said.

While these crews can become exhausted from constant calls for help, these volunteers are grateful for the opportunity to help the community.

“A lot of it comes down to the mental fortitude,” Rivas said. “A lot of our guys do get pretty tired after these fires. They’ll miss a fire or two just to kind of recuperate...Usually once we have the fire out, it’s a very thankful feeling to know that we’ve got it stopped, that there’s no more property damage or anything else that has happened.”

Departments are also grateful for grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service, especially the emergency grants following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Wildfire Disaster Declaration.

Departments said they always welcome monetary donations, water, snacks and electrolyte drinks or powder donations. Many departments host fundraisers throughout the year to raise funds for busy seasons like this one.

There are many opportunities to volunteer with departments for a variety of positions. However, the most important thing people can do right now is take efforts to prevent wildfires and report them immediately.

