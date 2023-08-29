Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Bellmead police say couple stole more than $500 in Pokémon cards

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the man and the woman who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of Pokémon cards from the local Walmart.

The theft allegedly happened on Aug. 24 and police provided surveillance camera images of the suspects near the trading card section inside the store.

The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevrolet 2500 pickup, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251.

Please reference case #23-00713.

