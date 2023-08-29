Advertise
Katy ISD passes new policy on gender fluidity

the district passed the new policy late Monday night by a 4-3 vote
By KHOU
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KATY, Texas (KHOU) — Katy ISD’s board meeting went deep into the night as nearly 100 people came to address their concerns about a controversial gender identification policy.

KHOU 11 was the only news station there as the district passed the new policy late Monday night by a 4-3 vote.

The measure limits how teachers can use pronouns at school. Things got heated during the meeting which ended just before midnight after about four hours of public comments.

The new policy requires teachers to tell parents if their students are using a different pronoun or name. Teachers can only use pronouns that match a student’s gender at birth unless they have permission from the student’s parents or guardians. It also bans students from using the restroom of their choice.

“I really am for the idea that parents should be in charge of minor kids,” Shirley Thomas, a former Katy ISD parent said.

Some applauded the effort to give parents more authority, while most were against the idea.

“It really hurts that these people would put so much effort into hurting vulnerable children who have never done anything to them,” Sarah Allen said after the vote. “It’s not something I can understand.”

While the policy is now in place at Katy ISD, it may not be the end of the story. Some board members fear the possibility of lawsuits. Parents also expressed concern that the policy will end up wasting a lot of taxpayer money.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

