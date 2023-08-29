Advertise
McLennan County Commissioners Court approves budget, tax rate for FY24

FILE: The McLennan County Courthouse
FILE: The McLennan County Courthouse(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Commissioners Court on Aug. 29 approved the budget and a .329805 property tax rate for fiscal year 2024.

The county said its “No New-Revenue tax rate” for FY24 is a 4.655 cent decrease from fiscal year 2023. “Since 2016, the Commissioners Court has steadily decreased the tax rate by 37.2 percent,” the county wrote in a news release.

The county’s budget includes an increase of $8.3 million in the general fund.

How were commissioners able to increase the general fund while decreasing the property tax rate?

The commissioners court said this was made possible by “leaning on increases in other revenues” like the sales and use tax, fines and fees, and charges for services rendered by the county.

