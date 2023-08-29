New Dairy Queen Fall BLIZZARD Treats available

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dairy Queen has released some new flavors just in time for fall.

The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting August 28 at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Through an app-exclusive offer, fans can enjoy a Blizzard Treat at participating locations for $0.85.

With returning favorites, such as the classic Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and the much-requested Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, along with a new Royal Blizzard Treat – the menu includes:

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

New! Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.

