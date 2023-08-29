Advertise
New Dairy Queen Fall BLIZZARD Treats available

The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting August 28 at participating DQ locations...
The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting August 28 at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time only.(Dairy Queen)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dairy Queen has released some new flavors just in time for fall.

The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting August 28 at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Through an app-exclusive offer, fans can enjoy a Blizzard Treat at participating locations for $0.85.

With returning favorites, such as the classic Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and the much-requested Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, along with a new Royal Blizzard Treat – the menu includes:

  • Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.
  • Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.
  • Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
  • OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.
  • REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.
  • Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
  • New! Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.

