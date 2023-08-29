Staying below 100 for another day or two

Temperatures over 100 are making a come back going into Labor Day weekend. Not only will the heat be building in, but the humidity too. Each day this week gets a little warmer than the previous one. Wednesday we hover around 98°, Thursday should stay just shy of 100, and Friday we climb back over into triple digit territory with a high of 101° expected. Winds will be shifting over the next few days & back out of the southeast by Friday. Labor Day weekend is typically a hot one and this year is no exception. If you’re looking for that taste of Fall you might want to get up early. Our mornings won’t be terrible -- with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s/low 70s for the remainder of the mornings this week. Morning temperatures return to the mid 70s by Labor Day.

If you’re looking for rain, you likely won’t find any. In fact, we don’t have any day out of the next ten with a chance for rain in the forecast. High pressure is in control and not budging. That builds the heat back in but also means we will be hard-pressed to even find clouds around. They will be few and far between for the next 10 days.

Tropics Update: We will likely see our first U.S. land-falling hurricane of the 2023 season later this week. A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Florida coastline as they get ready for, what will be, Hurricane Idalia. Idalia is expected to be a major hurricane with Category 3 strength. Further in the Atlantic, is Hurricane Franklin. Now a Category 4 storm.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 54 Tied 7th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 55 days (2009) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (193) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 29th

