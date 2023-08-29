Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a parking lot fight outside a store Monday evening, Temple police said.

Officers responded to the brawl involving three men at around 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 2100 block of SW H K Dodgen Loop after the victim called to report he was being assaulted by two men, including one wielding a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, the victim had left the scene but was later located at the Candle Suites at 1850 Scott Blvd.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and authorities confirmed his injuries were non-life threatening.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition, police said. He provided information that led investigators to one of the suspects in Rogers, Texas.

Police said a second person of interest remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl involving a weapon Monday evening, Temple police said. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.