Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect in custody as Temple Police investigate ‘violent incident’

Michael Trouten, 30,
Michael Trouten, 30,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Trouten, 30, was taken into custody after he was involved in a “violent incident” with a weapon Monday evening, Temple police said.

Officers responded to the incident at around 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 2100 block of SW H K Dodgen Loop.

When officers arrived, the victim had left the scene but was found at the Candle Suites at 1850 Scott Blvd.

The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital and authorities confirmed that person’s injuries were non-life threatening.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition, police said.

Police said a second person of interest remains under investigation.

Online jail records do not list what charges Trouten is facing. Those records merely state the man is being “screened for a felony.”

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school
File Graphic
Salado teen dies after colliding with vehicles in no-passing zone

Latest News

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Gas Prices Ease Ahead of Labor Day, But Unexpected Surge Remains Possible
Rapper Eminem has sent GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy a cease-and-desist letter...
Eminem sends Vivek Ramaswamy cease-and-desist letter asking that he stop performing “Lose Yourself”
Employees robbed at gun point, suspect on the loose.
Temple police investigating armed robbery at Texas Roadhouse