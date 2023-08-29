Suspect in custody as Temple Police investigate ‘violent incident’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Trouten, 30, was taken into custody after he was involved in a “violent incident” with a weapon Monday evening, Temple police said.

Officers responded to the incident at around 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 2100 block of SW H K Dodgen Loop.

When officers arrived, the victim had left the scene but was found at the Candle Suites at 1850 Scott Blvd.

The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital and authorities confirmed that person’s injuries were non-life threatening.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition, police said.

Police said a second person of interest remains under investigation.

Online jail records do not list what charges Trouten is facing. Those records merely state the man is being “screened for a felony.”

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

