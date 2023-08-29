Advertise
Temple Police investigate violent incident, suspect in custody

By KWTX staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - At around 6:19 p.m. on August 28, 2023 the Temple Police Department responded to an violent incident involving a weapon.

It happened on the 2100 block of SW H K Dodgen Loop, when officers arrived the victim had left the scene.

Responding units were dispatched to locate them, the officers found the victim at Candle Suites, located at 1850 Scott Blvd.

The victim was injured and taken to a near by hospital, authorities have confirmed the victim’s injuries to be non-life threatening and they are currently in stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect as, Michael Trouten, 30, he was taken into custody, while the second person of interest remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

