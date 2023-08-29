Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police investigating armed robbery of $2,000 in cash at Texas Roadhouse

Employees robbed at gun point, suspect on the loose.
Employees robbed at gun point, suspect on the loose.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday early morning.

Officers responded at around 11:37 p.m. Aug. 28 to Texas Roadhouse at the 600 block of N General Bruce Drive.

When they arrived, two employees said another staff member was leaving their shift and headed out the front entrance when an individual confronted them.

Authorities say the man was pointing a black and silver handgun at the employee, forcing them to re-enter the establishment.

The suspect is said to have gathered the employees into the managers’ office, where an estimated $2,000 in cash was placed into a black bag.

“Security footage showed the suspect leaving the restaurant through the back exit and going westward across the parking lot. A K9 unit deployment from the TPD led a track that ultimately concluded in the vicinity of the 2200 Block of Saulsbury Drive,” said Temple police.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 220 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, black shoes with a white soles, and a hoodie.

The suspect concealed the lower part of their face with a black face mask and wore black gloves with white trim.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school
File Graphic
Salado teen dies after colliding with vehicles in no-passing zone

Latest News

Temple police arrest man in violent incident, victim in stable condition.
Temple Police investigate violent incident, suspect in custody
Amtrak train.
North Texas leaders rally for high-speed rail, envisions Bryan-College Station link
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Bryan ISD receives exemption to new state vaping law
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
North Texas leaders rally for high-speed rail, envisions Bryan-College Station link