Temple police investigating armed robbery of $2,000 in cash at Texas Roadhouse

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday early morning.

Officers responded at around 11:37 p.m. Aug. 28 to Texas Roadhouse at the 600 block of N General Bruce Drive.

When they arrived, two employees said another staff member was leaving their shift and headed out the front entrance when an individual confronted them.

Authorities say the man was pointing a black and silver handgun at the employee, forcing them to re-enter the establishment.

The suspect is said to have gathered the employees into the managers’ office, where an estimated $2,000 in cash was placed into a black bag.

“Security footage showed the suspect leaving the restaurant through the back exit and going westward across the parking lot. A K9 unit deployment from the TPD led a track that ultimately concluded in the vicinity of the 2200 Block of Saulsbury Drive,” said Temple police.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 220 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, black shoes with a white soles, and a hoodie.

The suspect concealed the lower part of their face with a black face mask and wore black gloves with white trim.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

