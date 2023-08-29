Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day...
GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Missouri law banning minors from beginning gender-affirming treatments takes effect