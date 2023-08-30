Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Child stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man assaulting her mom.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 at an apartment complex at 540 Richcrest, near Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

Police say the child stabbed the man in the leg after the man was physically assaulting her mom.

The man was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Extracurricular activities scheduled this week at Marlin ISD a week after varsity football game was forfeited
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school

Latest News

Nearly a week after the robbery, police haven’t arrested any of the three suspects.
Suspects steal Temple man’s truck, use it to take ATM from convenience store
Judge Vicki Menard
Judge Menard, who made history as McLennan County’s first female state district judge, says she will retire at year’s end
KWTX News 10 at Six
Suspects steal Temple man’s truck, use it to take ATM from convenience store
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast