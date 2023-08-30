Child stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man assaulting her mom.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 at an apartment complex at 540 Richcrest, near Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

Police say the child stabbed the man in the leg after the man was physically assaulting her mom.

The man was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

