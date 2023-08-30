Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday.(Kremlin.ru/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in the 18 months of fighting in Ukraine.

Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

The strike in Pskov started a massive fire and four Il-78 transport aircraft were damaged, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the Pskov airport canceled Wednesday, citing the need to assess the damage during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media overnight showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov, and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Extracurricular activities scheduled this week at Marlin ISD a week after varsity football game was forfeited
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school
File Graphic
Salado teen dies after colliding with vehicles in no-passing zone

Latest News

FILE - The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage, April 10, 1912. The U.S....
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.
Child found in home with dozens of dead dogs