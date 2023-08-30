Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Extracurricular activities scheduled this week at Marlin ISD a week after varsity football game was forfeited
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Judge’s illness delays sentencing for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate
James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Prison escapee speaks for first time since manhunt
"Cocaine Bear" is based on firsthand accounts and official investigative records from state and...
Man on plane with drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died