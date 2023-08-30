‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Waco men testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven shot and killed 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul after the teen refused Craven’s demands to surrender his gold watch to him.

After Craven killed McPhaul, he got back into the stolen truck the group was riding in and “started laughing like it was funny,” Elijah Brown testified.

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Christi Hunting Horse called a dozen witnesses Tuesday during the first day of testimony in Craven’s murder trial. They are expected to rest their case on Wednesday.

Craven, 21, who was 17 at the time, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the Sept. 10, 2019, shooting death of McPhaul, whose body was found riddled with bullets and lying in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street at the edge of Oakwood Cemetery.

A pathologist testified Tuesday that McPhaul suffered a total of 13 gunshot wounds, including exit wounds and 10 he classified as entrance wounds. He also had facial abrasions consistent with being “pistol-whipped” before he was shot, Dr. Chester Gwinn of the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas testified.

Roy Harbert, 19, who was 15 at the time of the murder, and Brown, who was 17, both testified that they were in the truck with McPhaul, Craven and Daezion Watkins when Craven drove to South Fourth Street and stopped the vehicle, which later was determined to be stolen from a radiologist from Louisiana while he attended the LSU-Texas football game in Austin.

Brown said the group was just “smokin’ and chillin’” while listening to music. The conversation was cordial until Watkins handed Craven a semi-automatic pistol and demanded that McPhaul give him his watch, both Brown and Harbert said.

McPhaul refused to give him the watch, so Craven hit McPhaul in the mouth with the pistol and pointed the gun at his head, the men testified.

“Aquarius said, ‘Come on, man. We’re friends. We went to school together,” Harbert told the jury.

He said McPhaul hit him twice more in the face with the gun before McPhaul jumped from the back seat of the four-door, Toyota Tacoma pickup and tried to run away. Brown said Craven exited the pickup and shot McPhaul, causing him to fall in the middle of South Fourth Street.

“Aquarius was still talking. He wasn’t dead yet,” Harbert said. “He said, ‘We went to school together. You don’t have to do this.’”

Harbert testified that Craven stood over McPhaul’s fallen body and fired at least two more shots. He said the gun jammed and Watkins handed him another ammunition clip. Craven then fired more shots as McPhaul was lying in the street, he said.

“I thought about running at that point, but I feared for my life,” Harbert said.

Brown referred to McPhaul as his “cousin” and testified that while they weren’t actually related, their families were close and raised them together.

He said he saw Craven shoot McPhaul the first time, but averted his eyes after that.

“Why would I watch that?” he asked. “That’s nothing to watch, especially since you grew up with someone since you were babies.”

Craven got back in the truck and started laughing, Brown said. Calvert and Hunting Horse showed the jury grisly crime scene photos in which McPhaul’s watch, with a broken gold band, can be seen beside his body. It appears to have been damaged by at least one bullet that shattered McPhaul’s forearm, officials said.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Abel Reyna, both men testified that they initially lied to Waco police investigators before eventually telling them that Craven shot and killed McPhaul. Pressing Harbert, Reyna asked if he didn’t start crying and swear to God that he was telling detectives the truth about not being involved in the incident.

“But as a matter of fact, you weren’t telling the truth, were you,” Reyna asked.

Both men said they lied because they were scared and didn’t want to be branded snitches for cooperating with police.

“I was fearful for my life and he knew where my mother and my girlfriend stayed,” Harbert said. “But I’m here today because it’s the right thing to do and I didn’t have nothing to do with it.”

Neither Harbert nor Brown were charged in the incident. Murder charges remain pending against Watkins in McPhaul’s death.

In other testimony, a Department of Public Safety forensic scientist testified that Craven’s DNA – along with three others’ DNA – was found in a camouflaged ski mask that police recovered from the murder scene.

Hunting Horse told the jury in opening statements that Craven bragged to a witness that he killed McPhaul and lamented the fact that he left his mask at the scene.

