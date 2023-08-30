Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network discusses gang violence, substance abuse

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network on Tuesday held its fourth informational presentation on the dangers of gang violence and substance abuse.

The meeting consisted of free pizza and snacks for attendees, followed by various representatives from organizations who help with physical and mental health.

Katie Chadwell, a child and adolescent therapist with the network, explained how they have seen success with every meeting.

According to Chadwell, kids of all ages should be told that “it’s okay to ask for help.”

She said this will help kids understand the dangers of substance abuse and prevent early involvement in illegal activity.

Chadwell also notes of a “positive response” from outside community organizations and dedicated families who show up every month.

The health network is planning to hold another presentation in three weeks.

