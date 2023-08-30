Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network discusses gang violence, substance abuse

Meeting held at Bellmead Civic Center
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network on Tuesday held its fourth informational presentation on the dangers of gang violence and substance abuse.

The meeting consisted of free pizza and snacks for attendees, followed by various representatives from organizations who help with physical and mental health.

Katie Chadwell, a child and adolescent therapist with the network, explained how they have seen success with every meeting.

According to Chadwell, kids of all ages should be told that “it’s okay to ask for help.”

She said this will help kids understand the dangers of substance abuse and prevent early involvement in illegal activity.

Chadwell also notes of a “positive response” from outside community organizations and dedicated families who show up every month.

The health network is planning to hold another presentation in three weeks.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Extracurricular activities scheduled this week at Marlin ISD a week after varsity football game was forfeited
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
While no one was hurt, the incident caused alarm and is now raising some serious questions.
Texas elementary student fires gun on school bus on the way to school

Latest News

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network meets in Bellmead Civic Center
In order to raise donations and support members of his team, Captain Darren Morphis shaves off...
Killeen fire captain shaves 12-year mustache to raise funds for firefighters battling cancer
KWTX
Killeen fire captain shaves famous mustache to raise funds for firefighters battling cancer
Central Texas woman reflects on attending 6000th episode of The Price is Right