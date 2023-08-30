Judge Menard, who made history as McLennan County’s first female state district judge, says she will retire at year’s end

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge Vicki Menard has spent the last 18 years refereeing acrimonious disputes between divorcing couples and deciding which parent will get custody of the children.

Now, the judge says, it’s time to step away from her 414th State District Court bench so she can spend more time with her own family.

Menard, 64, confirmed this week that she will retire at year’s end with three years remaining on her current four-year term. Menard made history as McLennan County’s first female state district judge and as the first and only judge of 414th State District Court, which primarily is a civil and family law court.

“I am immensely grateful for the past 18 years I have held this position,” Menard said. “It has been one interesting journey, to say the least. It has taught me many life lessons, and had I not taken the job, I would never have encountered the wonderful people I have. I made many new friends and experienced my community in a different way than I had before.”

Menard, who plans to leave office Dec. 31, informed the governor’s office on Thursday of her retirement plans. Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint her successor.

Menard is honored to have the title of the first female state district judge in the history of the county and said she hopes her actions have set a good example for those to follow, male or female. She said she wants to retire while she is still young enough to enjoy retirement with her family.

Waco attorney Merrillee L. Harmon said she is “saddened” to hear of the judge’s retirement.

“Judge Menard is the only judge to have presided in this court, so it will be very different to see a new judge on that bench,” Harmon said. “I have been honored to have appeared in Judge Menard’s court many times over the years and I have found her to be very fair in her rulings and in her treatment of both litigants and attorneys. While it will be a loss for the county and those of us in the legal profession, I wish her the best and am happy for her to be able to spend more time with her family.”

Menard served as the county’s local administrative district judge for three years, including during the tumultuous pandemic years in which she was instrumental in trying to keep the wheels of justice rolling during an unparalleled time for the criminal justice system.

“I am grateful for everyone who played a role in our efforts,” she said. “It took herculean efforts to keep the courts open during that unprecedented time, and I am proud of the job we carried out.”

Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother, who now works as a McLennan County assistant district attorney, said Menard’s retirement, while well-deserved, means McLennan County is losing a “dedicated and talented public servant.”

“Judge Menard has been my close friend, colleague and confidant throughout her long tenure on the bench,” Strother said. “During my time on the bench, it was customary for us to confer almost daily. Because we dealt with different dockets, it was beneficial for us to exchange experiences and perspectives. I shall miss her a great deal.”

Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco’s 74th State District Court replaced Menard as the county’s local administrative district judge. He said Menard not only works “tirelessly” on the bench, but he said she has served the legal profession and the Waco community in countless capacities, including legal and civic organizations.

