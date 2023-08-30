Advertise
Killeen fire captain shaves 12-year mustache to raise funds for firefighters battling cancer

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Fire Station 9 held an auction to raise donations for two firefighters who are currently battling cancer.

The station has an allotted pool of donations named the Benevolence fund, which goes to taking care of firefighter’s financial stability when they leave work due to medical or personal issues.

While the team has been covering both shifts for the firefighters, the station captain Darren Morphis made a decision to raise money in a special way.

Morphis’ signature mustache, which he has been growing for more than 12 years, was an iconic feature of the captain that most of his colleagues recognized him for.

By announcing he would shave it off for donations, the station raised more than $8,000 for the firefighters’ home and health expenses.

Captain Richard Bannister and Joseph Kopp, who benefited from the donations, thanked their unit for making them “feel loved.”

Firefighter Kopp said “words cannot describe how” supportive his station family has been, and he is “beyond happy” to be a part of the Killeen fire department.

