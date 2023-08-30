Advertise
Taste of Fall in the mornings

Afternoons stay hot
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A warming trend leads us into Labor Day weekend with us saying goodbye to double digit high temperatures. It was nice while it lasted, but the heat will be the main story as we head into September. Lower humidity, mainly sunny conditions, and hot temperatures remain which means so does the risk for wildfires. There’s a very high risk for the rest of the week. Humidity will start to come up as our winds transition to the southeast by the weekend. The Baylor football home opener looks hot and dry with temperatures to start the game around 100°. Mornings are still the sweet spot in the forecast, especially tomorrow while we still have lower humidity. We dip into the upper 60s/low 70s for a brief time & it might just be nice enough to get outside early and enjoy the promise of what’s to come once we can shake this summer heat.

From Friday onward through likely at least next Friday, we’re expecting high temperatures between about 98° and 104°. Although it’ll be a dry and hot Labor Day weekend, we could start to see some rain return next week as Gulf moisture moves into Texas. Although we’re not seeing any sort of tropical system show up in forecast model data, we’ll keep a close eye on the tropics as we move into next week. We’ll take a quick-moving tropical depression or weak tropical storm, but we don’t want much more than that.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°55Tied 6thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 58 days (1969)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)1810thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (193)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 30th

