Taste of Fall in the mornings

A warming trend leads us into Labor Day weekend with us saying goodbye to double digit high temperatures. It was nice while it lasted, but the heat will be the main story as we head into September. Lower humidity, mainly sunny conditions, and hot temperatures remain which means so does the risk for wildfires. There’s a very high risk for the rest of the week. Humidity will start to come up as our winds transition to the southeast by the weekend. The Baylor football home opener looks hot and dry with temperatures to start the game around 100°. Mornings are still the sweet spot in the forecast, especially tomorrow while we still have lower humidity. We dip into the upper 60s/low 70s for a brief time & it might just be nice enough to get outside early and enjoy the promise of what’s to come once we can shake this summer heat.

From Friday onward through likely at least next Friday, we’re expecting high temperatures between about 98° and 104°. Although it’ll be a dry and hot Labor Day weekend, we could start to see some rain return next week as Gulf moisture moves into Texas. Although we’re not seeing any sort of tropical system show up in forecast model data, we’ll keep a close eye on the tropics as we move into next week. We’ll take a quick-moving tropical depression or weak tropical storm, but we don’t want much more than that.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 55 Tied 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (193) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 30th

