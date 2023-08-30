Temple High School student arrested following secure hold on campus following report of weapon on campus

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A weapon was reportedly found in a student’s backpack at Temple High School Wednesday morning, leading the school to be put on a secure hold, according to school officials.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) was told around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 30 that a student had a weapon in his backpack, leading to security being put on the campus.

The officer located the student and the weapon, and the student was immediately taken into custody.

Temple Police were also called to assist in the investigation. The secure hold was released at 8:59 a.m.

In a statement, the school states, “We cannot comment on an open investigation, but we are grateful for the student who made the initial report and for the quick response from TPD and campus administration. Safety is our first priority, and we will continue to work with everyone in the school community to make this happen. THS has resumed all normal operations.”

