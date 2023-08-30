Temple High School students arrested following secure hold on campus following report of weapon on campus

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested two 15-year-old teenage boys after reports of a student armed with a handgun at Temple High School Wednesday morning.

A School Resource Officer (SRO) was told around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 30 that a student had a weapon in his backpack, leading to security being put on the campus.

The officer located the student and the weapon, and the student was immediately taken into custody. During the detainment, the student attempted assault on an officer and was taken into custody.

Temple Police were also called to assist in the investigation. The secure hold was released at 8:59 a.m.

According to the Temple Police Department, both students were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun and assault on a public servant.

Temple Police were also called to assist in the investigation. The secure hold was released at 8:59 a.m.

In a statement, the school states, “We cannot comment on an open investigation, but we are grateful for the student who made the initial report and for the quick response from TPD and campus administration. Safety is our first priority, and we will continue to work with everyone in the school community to make this happen. THS has resumed all normal operations.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.