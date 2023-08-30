Advertise
Thieves use truck to break into business and steal ATM

By CBS News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LYNNWOOD, Washington (CBS NEWS) - Police are investigating after thieves used a stolen truck to ram into the front of a business in Lynnwood, Washington, and stole an ATM on Aug. 28.

After ramming through the front of the business, thieves got out of the truck and ripped the ATM out of the store.

The incident caused the business upwards of $75,000 in damages for what ended up being only $600 in the ATM.

Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are investigating the incident.

