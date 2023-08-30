Advertise
TONIGHT AT 10: Central Texas woman reflects on attending 6000th episode of The Price is Right

Kelly shows off the shirt she got during a taping of The Price is Right.
Kelly shows off the shirt she got during a taping of The Price is Right.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As fans continue to mourn the loss of legendary game show host Bob Barker, a Central Texas woman is reflecting back to a time when she attended a taping of the show back in 2004.

Kelly Levesque was in the crowd for the 6,000th episode of the iconic game show.

She was playing in a softball tournament for Baylor, and the team was given the opportunity to attend the taping.

Levesque spoke to KWTX about the team getting the opportunity to interact with Barker. Her story will air on KWTX News 10 at 10 p.m. Watch live.

CBS is giving Barker one last run on television with a primetime tribute special.

The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, on channel 10.

