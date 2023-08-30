Advertise
UPS worker in Texas collapses in heat, dies days later

By WFAA
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (WFAA) - A veteran UPS driver died in Texas on Sunday, days after collapsing in sweltering heat during his route.

Chris Begley had worked for UPS for nearly three decades.

His family says he was hoping to retire in the next few years.

Drivers dealing with the heat on their routes was a prime issue within negotiations on a new labor deal between union leaders and UPS earlier this year.

“The loving husband and father to two, dropping off a package at a Farmersville business last Wednesday, a day when the highest temperature was 101 heat index values up to 108,” per Begley’s union Teamsters local 767.

President and principal officer Dave Reeves says Begley collapsed on the floor inside.

“He did notify UPS of some symptoms that were heat related injuries,” Reeves said.

The business tended to Begley while his supervisor made his way there.

UPS told WFAA that Begley was offered to be taken to the hospital but that he declined and was taken home.

His truck was left in Farmersville, however, if Begley couldn’t drive, Reeves wants to know why a supervisor didn’t take him to the hospital immediately.

“Did UPS follow their own training program that they’ve developed,” Reeves said.

Begley was removed from service and took a few days off.

He was later hospitalized and died on Sunday.

We don’t have his cause of death, but UPS told WFAA, “we train our people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress and we respond immediately to any request for help.”

The heat was a point of issue between teamsters and UPS while negotiating a massive labor contract this summer.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

