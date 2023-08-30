Waco ISD plans to join school districts who seek to prevent TEA from retroactively changing performance ratings for last school year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District plans to join several other school districts in Texas who filed a lawsuit challenging the Texas Education Agency’s decision to retroactively change performance ratings for the 2022-23 school year, Waco ISD Communications Coordinator Wendy Sledd confirmed to KWTX.

Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath is named as the defendant in the petition filed by seven school districts.

“When students and teachers take the STAAR test in the spring, they deserve to know how it will be graded. It’s unfair, and quite frankly, it violates state law for TEA to change the accountability rules months later,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

“Even today, TEA still has not given school districts the final rules explaining how the results of last spring’s tests will be measured for accountability ratings,” Kincannon said, “I am encouraged that our school board decided to join with other school districts around the state to challenge TEA’s decision to put politics ahead of student learning.”

The plaintiff school districts claim they are trying to prevent the Morath from “unlawfully lowering A–F performance ratings for the 2022–2023 school year by retroactively changing the rules.”

Morath’s move will “arbitrarily lower performance ratings for many school districts and campuses even though their performance improved,” the plaintiffs further claim.

The commissioner “is assigning A–F performance ratings to school districts and campuses for the 2022–2023 school year even though the ‘measures, methods, and procedures’ he is using to calculate those ratings were not provided to school districts at the beginning of the 2022–2023 school year as required by the statute,” the plaintiffs further argue.

Timeline to consider accountability rating changes (Megan Boyd for KWTX)

According to the petition, the Texas Education Code states the Commissioner must provide a simple and accessible document explaining “the accountability performance measures, methods, and procedures that will be applied for that school year.”

Morath, the plaintiffs argue, could comply with the legal requirement by “applying the measures, methods, and procedures that he finalized, published, and adopted on August 11, 2022.”

Instead, the plaintiffs claim, he “intends to apply different rules and methodologies that have not yet been finalized and will only be finalized during the 2023–2024 school year.”

“If the Commissioner is allowed to retroactively apply these new methodologies,” instead of applying the accountability measures already in place, “he will irreparably harm Texas school districts by assigning performance ratings that will artificially lower these ratings even though school districts have worked hard to improve their performance,” the petition states.

WEB XTRA: Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Application for Temporary Restraining Order and Temporary Injunctive Relief

