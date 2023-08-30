Waco man found guilty in February 2016 murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Dee Scott, 44, has been found guilty of murder in the Feb. 4, 2016, beating and strangulation death of Unekeyia (Nikki) Shanta Walker, 29.

The jury of the 19th State District Court deliberated for about an hour. The punishment phase will begin this afternoon.

Scott, who has been blinded by glaucoma since his arrest, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in Walker’s death in February 2020. He regained his competency through hospitalizations and treatment, and an evaluation last month by Waco psychologist Lee Carter found him to be competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the offense.

Walker came home to find Walker sitting on her front porch two days before her body was found in a car outside her home on North 15th Street, according to arrest records. She called a relative to drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue. After he got home, Scott made harassing statements and sent text messages to Walker, who decided to spend the night with a relative, arrest records state.

Walker left the relative’s home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw her alive again, according to arrest affidavits.

A relative found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house. The left leg of her jeans was ripped off, and officers noted she was “stuffed in the driver’s seat” in an “unnatural” position.

Scott, who remains jailed, is represented by Waco attorney Melanie Walker. He is charged as a habitual offender because of felony convictions in 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity and in 1998 for aggravated assault. If convicted as a habitual offender, the minimum sentence he faces increases from five years to 25 years.

